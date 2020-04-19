Sara Ali Khan Shares Now And Then Pictures With Ibrahim And Amrita Singh And A Message That Make Us Scream 'You Get Us, Girl'

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is a fun girl. Why we say so because be it her strange shayaris or hot bikini pictures from holidays or just random musings, she makes it count. Her Instagram account is thus a place we love to be on more and more. At times, she even mirrors exactly what we want to say. Say, for example, today's post. She shared a now and then pictures of Ibrahim, Amrita Singh and herself with a note that made us say, 'You get us, girl!' Given the lockdown, all the days seem similar. Sara wrote, "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday ☀️👩‍👧‍👦 And now 💁🏻‍♀️ #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday 🤷‍♀️ सब एक हैं ☝️इसलिए... Just Happy New Day 🐛🦋💐🙌🏻." This hits home! Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Take the Sibling Challenge With Mom Amrita Singh and Tell Us Who’s Most Likely to Get Arrested

The pictures here go from being cute to 'oh-so-hot'. In the first picture, both of them were teenagers while in the other one, you can keep your eyes off Sara and Ibrahim as they look pretty hot as adults. An evolution indeed!

Well, Sara please keep these throwbacks coming. These at least make us feel slightly better during such times.