Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Trailer To Miss The April 2 Date Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

Coolie No 1 Poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Coolie No 1 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year as many have grown up on the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The trailer of the film was supposed to release on April 2 but now everything seems dicey. At least that's what Varun said during his Insta live with fans. Somebody asked him about the trailer and he said that April 2 was the date but right now he can't say anything. That could be because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Varun Dhawan Announces Dubbing Wrap Up of ‘Coolie No 1’

Coronavirus pandemic has shaken everyone. Schools, colleges, offices are shut and so are the cinema halls. Many movies have been postponed and that includes Coolie No 1's trailer.

We feel it is still doable. Rather than hosting a press event, releasing the trailer on social media would be enough to create a buzz. In fact, for people holed up in their homes, this could be a welcome change. Do think about it Varun.