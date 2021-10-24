Tamil film Koozhangal is India's official entry for the Academy Awards 2022. Directed by PS Vinothraj, and produced by Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, the movie has made it to the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. This is an extremely proud moment for all Indians out there. However, Koozhangal's selection as India's official entry at the Oscars came after rejecting 13 films that were also quite deserving. The list of contenders included many regional films and two Hindi language films namely Vidya Balan’s Sherni and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham. Koozhangal Is India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2022 – All You Need To Know About Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s Tamil Film!

Now, as per TOI, Indraadip Dasgupta, who was part of the jury to decide India's official entry at Oscars addressed why Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham was unable to make a cut at Oscars 2022. Reasoning why Kaushal's film was rejected, he said, "Sardar Udham is a well-made production with brilliant cinematography that lives up to international standards. But it is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident."

"It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred. Koozhangal in contrast is a truly Indian film with a global appeal. It has no agenda attached to it. It is the most honest film among all the contenders,” Dasgupta added further. Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Vidya Balan’s Sherni and 14 Other Regional Films in Race for India’s Official Oscar Entry.

Talking about Sardar Udham, it revolves around the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London as an avenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned!