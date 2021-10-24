Tamil film Koozhangal has made it to Oscars 2022 and the internet cannot keep calm. Koozhangal (also known as Pebbles internationally) is the official entry from India at the 94h Academy Awards. Helmed by PS Vinothraj, this piece of news is surely a proud moment for the South cinema. Produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under their home banner, Rowdy Pictures, it was the latter who revealed how the film is just two steps away from lifting the trophy at the Oscars. Also, just in case you want to know more about the film, you are at the right place. As here's all you need to know about Koozhangal. Koozhangal: Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s Tamil Film Is India’s Official Entry for the 94th Academy Awards!

Story of Koozhangal

Koozhangal is inspired by the real-life incident in director Vinothraj's family. It was his personal experience that made the filmmaker churn the flick. Talking about the storyline, Koozhangal highlights the relationship between a young boy and his alcoholic father. The film also sees the son trying his best to bring his mother back home from her parents' house after she quits it because of abuse.

Koozhangal Cast and Crew

The lead actors of the Oscar entrant film are Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan. Reportedly, Yuvan Shankar Raja is the composer, Ganesh Siva is the editor whereas the cinematography is done by Vignesh Kumulai and Jeya Parthipan.

Check It Out:

There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to …. 🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰🥰 “ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. ❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder , happier & content 💝 pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

Koozhangal Achievements

Before making it at Osars 2022, Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara's Koozhangal was screened at the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam. The film also snatched the prestigious Tiger Award at the film festival. In addition, it was selected for the North American premiere of New Directors New Films Festival, Jeonju International Film Festival, among others. Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Vidya Balan’s Sherni and 14 Other Regional Films in Race for India’s Official Oscar Entry.

Koozhangal Oscar Battle

Koozhangal emerged as a winner after fighting against 14 films that were also on the list as India's official entry to the Oscars. Kunchako Boban's Nayattu, Tamil film Yogi Babu's Mandela, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham were among the fourteen films. However, Koozhangal turned victorious. Now, the Tamil film will have to get a spot in the final nominations list in the Foreign Language Film category.

Lastly, all we wish is that Koozhangal lifts the Oscars 2022 trophy and makes all the Indians proud. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the world of entertainment.

