Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away. She was 71. She died of a cardiac arrest in a hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted a few weeks ago after complaining of breathlessness, revealed Saroj's daughter Sukaina in an interview with Pinkvilla. "My mother was my hero. She was the greatest influence in my life. She was both a mother and father to me," Sukaina said. Saroj Khan Passes Away at 71: Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Tabaah Ho Gaye – Superhit Songs Choreographed by the Only Masterji of Bollywood.

Talking further about her mother, Sukaina said, "She was very lenient but at the same time, wanted my etiquette to be perfect. She loved me being around her since I’m the youngest. My mum was my fighter. From the age of 13 to 71, she has done everything to fend for us and give us a full life. She has never complained and was the man of the house." Alia Bhatt Pens a Heartfelt Note for Masterji Saroj Khan, Shares Details of Interaction on the Sets of Kalank.

Sukaina continued, "When it comes down to work, she wanted to go back to work. Whether she’s got fever, cold; it doesn’t make a difference. She never liked making excuses. Even if she wasn’t shooting, she was teaching the newcomers personally. She was teaching dance to Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Saiee Manjrekar and was quite happy with it. She was just too happy to be part of their journeys."

Well, Saroj's teachings have made superstars out of many actresses. Her contribution to Madhuri Dixit's journey cannot be undermined. Madhuri, sharing her grief over the loss, wrote on social media, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.My sincere condolences to the family."

May her soul rest in peace.

