Satish Kaushik informed everyone through his social media accounts that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home. He also requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested as well. Now TOI reports that the actor-filmmaker experienced discomfort in the next two days and the doctors advised him to move to the hospital. The latter has informed the daily that he is stable and is recovering. Satish Kaushik Back on Set After Five Months: Can’t Stop Passion for Movies

Satish Kaushik's spokesperson told TOI, "Satish ji is currently admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He is recovering well. He was planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19; however, when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he found that he was positive. He quarantined himself at home for 2 days but decided to get admitted to the hospital for proper medical care. He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery.” This is one of the best pieces of news we have heard in recent times.

We wish him a speedy recovery as we are eager to see what Satish Kaushik has in store for us after the amazing Kagaz.

