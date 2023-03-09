Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik - remembered as Calendar in the film Mr. India - passed away at 67 late on Wednesday. His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday. Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s. He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, which acquired a cult following over the years. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and Others Mourn the Loss of the Veteran Actor.

He is known for his comic roles as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana among many others. Kaushik also gave sterling performances in other films like Ram Lakhan and Saajan Chale Sasural. Actor-Director Satish Kaushik Dies: Anupam Kher Confirms The Sad News, Bollywood In Shock.

He directed Sridevi's film, Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja and later Prem, both disasters, but he got his big hit with "Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain" and also Tere Sang, among many others. Many Bollywood personalities have paid tributes to the multifaceted artiste after learning about the news of his demise.

