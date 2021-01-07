Ace fashion designer, Satya Paul, who is popularly known to give the Indian six-yards a contemporary touch breathed his last on January 6, 2021, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The popular face passed away at the age of 79. His son, Puneet Nanda shared that Paul had suffered a stroke in December and was recovering at the hospital before he was shifted to Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre, his home since 2015. Satya Paul died at the Yoga centre. As soon as this new was out, many Bollywood celebs mourned the loss of the celebrated designer. Satya Paul Passes Away at 79! Celebrated Fashion Designer Who Redefined Indigenous Prints Dies at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre, Fans Pay Condolences on Twitter.

From Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar to Masaba Gupta, many stars paid tribute to the magical weaver. FYI, Satya Paul launched his label in April 1985 and it's known for its indigenous prints. His brand had started on a low scale catering to only India but now is popular even across the globe. Satya Paul's designs are synonyms to a palette full of vivid colours. Check out celeb reactions to his death below. Pierre Cardin, Iconic French Fashion Designer, Dies Aged 98.

Sadhguru

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

Kangana Ranaut

Madhur Bhandarkar

Sad to hear demise of most influenced Fashion Designer @satyapaul sir. His immense contribution in the fashion industry will be always remembered, My heartfelt condolences to @puneetnanda and the family. #OmShanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 7, 2021

Lakshmi Manchu

Oh nooooo! He was one of my favourite saree designers. So fun and yet effortless. RIP #SatyaPaul Ji. You filled our lives with your fabrics Colors and design. https://t.co/e0MZQ4vCio — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 7, 2021

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta Instagram

Paul's son Nanda in his Facebook post mentioned how the deceased was more than just a designer. "Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the ’70s, his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, Later, he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015," he wrote. May his soul rest in peace.

