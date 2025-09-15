Actress Janhvi Kapoor is making waves with her back-to-back films. After her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the talented star returned to the big screen in August with Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She is now in the spotlight for her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The makers released the trailer today (September 15). Alongside her busy career, is the actress also planning to marry her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya? ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Lead a Festive Family Entertainer Packed With Love and Laughter (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor on Her Wedding Plans

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her wedding plans. To this, the actress replied, "Abhi meri planning sirf filmon ko lekar hai. Shaadi ki planning ke liye bohot time hai." (My planning is only about films at the moment. There is a lot of time for wedding planning).

Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence on Her Wedding Plans

Is Janhvi Kapoor Set To Tie the Knot in Tirupati?

During a recent interview with Vogue India, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her desire to get married in the holy city of Trupati in Andhra Pradesh. She said, "I know I want to get married in Tirupati. I definietly don't want too many people there. I want it to be quick. I want the honeymoon to be very long. I definietly know that whatever I wear will be Manish Malhotra because hes my favourite person and hes family."

She added, "There was a big stigma in the industry that if a female actor got married, it meant her career would end. But I'm so happy that the biggest heroines in our industry have changed what that means, from Kareena to Deepika to Alia to Kiara. I feel they are doing some of their best work after getting married." While Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have never publicly confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings together continue to spark romance buzz. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Song ‘Panwadi’: Varun Dhawan Says Track Is an Absolute Banger With High-Energy Beats and Colours (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari’

About ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie follows the lives of four young adults caught up in their own emotional turmoil. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

