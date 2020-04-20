Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Haters The Mahatma Gandhi Way - Here's How (View Tweet)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: Twitter)

We often wonder how Shah Rukh Khan stays so cool and calm even when haters are out there pulling him down. Why doesn't he get angry? We don't know anybody who has been asked to prove his contributions to society as many times as he has been only because he is THE Shah Rukh Khan. It's like people have no better job in their lives but to troll him for anything and everything. Now we know who helps him to cruise through such negativity around him without flinching even an inch. That person is none other than the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Lady Gaga Cheering for Shah Rukh Khan During COVID-19 Relief Concert Is a Moment You Don’t Want to Miss (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan is presently taking questions from his fans with an AskSRK session. Someone asked him how he stays so cool when haters are hurling negativity at him. He says that he follows Gandhi's sayings these days and we love him for that. Check out out here...

बापू जी ने सिखाया था..बुरा मत देखो, ना सुनो, ना कहो । उसी का पालन करता हूँ आज तक। https://t.co/XslM2Km7ry — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Recently, he along with other Khans of the industry were asked what are they doing to fight COVID-19. When Shah Rukh did decide to tell everyone how he is helping everyone in this fight, everyone was silenced. He is probably the first celebrity who opened up his office as a quarantine facility. We hope this message will be enough to silence all haters.