Ajaz Khan, who was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over drug case in 2021, has finally been granted bail. Well, after spending two years in jail, he will finally be out of the prison on May 19. Reportedly, he will be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail at around 6.40 PM IST. Ajaz Khan Detained at Mumbai Airport by Narcotics Control Bureau.

Ajaz Khan Granted Bail:

Former #BiggBoss contestant @AjazkhanActor, who was arrested in March 2021 in connection with a drug case, has been granted bail "It's a happy moment for us, and we can't wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely," said Aisha Khan, Ajaz's wife#AjazKhan pic.twitter.com/fNhbHChQXx — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) May 19, 2023

