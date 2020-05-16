Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Thoughts On COVID-19 Lockdown And The Write-Up Is Beautiful! (View Pics)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One can easily rely on Shah Ruh Khan when it comes to witty and sarcastic one-liners. However, that's not the only thing that he is good at. The dimpled superstar, recently, penned down a beautiful emotional poem. The piece was dedicated to COVID-19 lockdown. Of course, it is relatable every single soul who is right now quarantined in home for months together. Through this post, SRK once again reminded us what are actually the 'essentials' of life. He also shared his own pic, looking charming as usual. Shah Rukh Khan Mourns the Loss of One of the First Team Members From His Red Chillies Family, Says ‘He Was My Most Resilient and Solid Ally’ (View Tweet).

A few lines from his write-up read as, "That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up. That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you." Check out the entire post below.

SRK's Words!

View this post on Instagram Lockdown lessons... A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 15, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a pro at the life lesson and life philosophies, be it on-screen or off-screen. The actor has been an inspiration for many and surely, this write-up is going to move every fan of his.

Meanwhile, he recently appealed to all to contribute towards personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, for the healthcare workers. He has also been doing his help to help the essential service providers through his non-profit organisation Meer Foundation.