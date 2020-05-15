Shah Rukh Khan Mourns the Loss of One of the First Team Members From His Red Chillies Family, Says ‘He Was My Most Resilient and Solid Ally’ (View Tweet)

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhijeet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always been known to be generous and kind at heart. Be it at work or with his family, the superstar is said to be warm with whomsoever he comes in contact with. While the year 2020 has already been dark and ugly with the coronavirus outbreak, looks like the number of deaths in the film fraternity is in no mood to stop. And this time the tragic news comes from SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment who has lost one of its first member namely Abhijeet. Mourning the loss of the deceased, King Khan remembered some good times with him. RIP Rishi Kapoor: Shah Rukh Khan Shares an Anecdote From Their Movie ‘Deewana’, Says He Will Miss Rishi Sahib's Gentle Pat on His Head (View Tweet).

Taking to his Twitter, Shah Rukh recalled the time when he and Abhijeet started their own filmy journey with a company named, Dreamz Unlimited. The star also mentioned how he and the Abhijeet made some right and wrong decisions, but moreover sailed through as they had a team player like the Abhijeet. 'Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally, Will miss u my friend,' part of SRK's tweet read. We can feel the pain of the actor in his words. Irrfan Khan No More: Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Beautiful Tweet Mourning The Demise of His Billu Co-Star.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Below:

We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend. https://t.co/ZpXMr1NWlz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 15, 2020

Not just SRK, his company also mourned the loss. In the tweet, the company stated how Abhijeet was among the first team members of the Red Chillies family. "The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends," the post read. Stay tuned!