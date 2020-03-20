Shah Rukh Khan Supports PM Modi's Janata Curfew Initiative, Says 'We Need To Slow Down Time'

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi yesterday addressed the nation on the outbreak of COVID-19. Many Bollywood celebs have supported PM Modi's decision for a Janata Curfew on March 22 for social distancing. Shah Rukh Khan too threw his weight behind the cause and wrote on Twitter, "It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more. We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all." What is Janata Curfew and How Will it Work? Everything You Need to Know About March 22 Exercise Urged By PM Narendra Modi Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar lauded Modi's speech and his initiative. Amitabh Bachchan while supporting the initiative, appealed to people to buy the essentials they will need on that day.

It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

Janata Curfew will be on from 5 am to 9 pm and this is India's way of combating Coronovarius spread.