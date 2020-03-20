'Living in a Tangled World': Twitterati Amused by the Similarities Between COVID-19 Outbreak and the Disney Film About Rapunzel

Tangled Poster (Photo Credits: Disney)

The world is on its toes to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. And we are also getting some tough-to-believe updates from the internet. Not about the virus, just about the world is dealing with it. A DJ remixed Cardi B's rant on coronavirus into a song and is now donating the proceeds for charity. Add to the list, the fact that some people o the internet are joking that Disney's Tangled actually predicted the Coronavirus outbreak. Yes, the bizarre theory is all over the internet. So, Tangled is a retelling of the famous fairy tale Rapunzel, you know the girl with long hair. Really long hair.

Just like in the popular fairy tale, in Tangled, Rapunzel has been quarantined into a tower by her 'mother' (she was actually kidnapped as a child but doesn't know that). And the town that the story takes place is called 'Corona'. Quarantine, check. Corona, check.

And that is all some netizen needed to call Tangled a prophetic movie. Some are saying that we all are Rapunzels, now that we are quarantined. Okay, the second saying is better. Frozen 2 Online Streaming Preponed by Three Weeks on Disney Plus to Provide 'Fun and Joy During This Challenging Period'.

When you realized Rapunzel was quarantined for 16 years and the fictional kingdom where she was born is called “Corona”. BITCHH WE LIVING IN A TANGLED WORLD — djj (@DjsinsuatDj) March 16, 2020

Bro... I’m not okay after finding out that the movie TANGLED takes place in a kingdom called CORONA where RAPUNZEL is QUARANTINED for MOST OF HER LIFE....Chris Harrison works hard but DAMN Disney works harder SHEESH — JROSE🌹 (@thebigjuj) March 20, 2020

On today’s episode of the more you know = Rapunzel from tangled had been in quarantine for 18 years in a place called corona pic.twitter.com/2ykm058EvS — 🍿🎠🍋 (@anisadabi) March 17, 2020

Wait a minute here...In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom named Corona... Did anybody else realize this? #Disney #DisTwitter #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/TPmY1kPSjt — Jared Talbot (@JaredTalbot_) March 14, 2020

OMG WTF IN TANGLED RAPUNZEL LIVES IN SELF ISOLATION IN THE FICTITIOUS GERMAN CITY OF FUCKING CORONA — 𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖓 🌿 (@weekndatfernies) March 16, 2020

And, just to be clear, even we have absolutely no idea what to with this information. But if we had it, you are going to have it in your head as well. But we won't blame the internet for being stupid here. Everyone's at home...umm...most of the people are at home and have a lot of free time on the hands, so such silly theories are just a mode of entertainment. Also, people who aren't at home, need to take a cue from Tangled and self-quarantine. Keep spreading love, memes and useful, verified information.