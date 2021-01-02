It is New Year and fans expect heartfelt wishes and pictures posts from their favourite celebs. There are several celebs from Bollywood who wished their fans by sharing mushy pics, thoughtful messages, and so on. But Shah Rukh Khan, the king of hearts, he might be a day late to extend New Year wishes to all fans, but as usual he has gone a bit hatke with this video post. And we must say, it has already made our 2021 ‘Bigger, Better, Brighter And More Beautiful’. Happy New Year 2021! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Their Families Wish Love And Happiness To All.

Due to the pandemic that hit the world in 2020, many celebs are sharing some serious thoughts on it while they wish for the New Year. For a minute one might think that Shah Rukh Khan is also being a bit serious with his video message, but as you keep watching, we bet, you’ll be rolling on the floor laughing. This gem of Indian Cinema is once again winning hearts with this adorable video post that he has made all by himself. Also, the BTS portions about this ‘longish video’ just can’t be missed! Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Seal New Year With A Kiss! Actress Says, ‘2021 I’m Ready To Take You On With The Love Of My Life’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s New Year Wishes

Here's wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021... pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

Isn’t Shah Rukh Khan’s video message for the New Year filled with positivity and creativity? Like SRK says, ‘let this year be absolutely fantastic’! Here’s wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead!

