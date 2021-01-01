People across the globe have happily bid adieu to 2020 and have given 2021 a heartwarming welcome. Although New Year celebrations must have been a low key affair around the world, considering the pandemic, but yet the zeal within to welcome 2021 was sky-high. All are still having the faith and hope that 2021 has something beautiful in store for all. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have also shared a mushy post on Instagram to wish everyone a very Happy New Year. Happy New Year 2021! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Their Families Wish Love And Happiness To All (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have sealed New Year 2021 with a passionate kiss. While sharing this romantic picture on Instagram, the actress captioned it as, “2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all...” Blind: Shooting Of Sonam Kapoor’s Upcoming Crime Thriller Goes On Floors In Glasgow!

Sonam Kapoor With Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor has been staying with her hubby dearest Anand Ahuja at their Notting Hill home in London for a while now. The couple often shares intriguing pictures from their abode. On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in the film Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the shooting of the film has started in Glasgow, Scotland.

