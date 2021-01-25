Speculations about Shahid Kapoor making his digital debut with Raj & DK’s new web-series have been going on for a long time now. The actor has finally confirmed the news by sharing a picture with the dynamic duo on his social media account. The team is in Goa currently and from what it looks like, they have already kickstarted the work on the new web series and are pretty excited about it. Shahid even dropped a hint about the new collaboration and what it will look like. Shahid Kapoor To Start Shooting For Raj & DK’s Web Series In January 2021?

Shahid posted a story with The Family Man helmers and wrote, It's taking off... These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan... @rajanddk." The filmmaker duo also shared the selfie on their Instagram story with a caption that read, "Badder Boy". Shahid even shared a picture with his leading lady which is none other than Madras Cafe fame Raashi Khanna. He welcomed the actress on board and thanked her for letting him be a part of the actress' selfie. Raashi also shared the picture with a quirky caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl)

Reports suggest that south actor Vijay Sethupathi would also be a part of Raj & DK’s web series. A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for a pivotal role in the series. Raj and DK wanted someone of his stature to join the cast of the action thriller. The team plans to kickstart the shoot of the same from January in Mumbai and Goa. The action thriller will be an episodic series and have both Shahid and Vijay in a never seen before role. The untitled show will also mark Vijay’s debut in a series on the OTT platform.” However, no hints about the same have been dropped yet. Vijay Sethupathi To Make His Digital Debut With Shahid Kapoor For Raj & DK’s Web Series?

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He also has Shashank Khaitaan's Yoddha in his kitty. The actor is said to be currently working out on the dates to kickstart the shoot for Raj and DK's web series. The shooting timelines for Raj & DK show are coinciding with Shashank Khaitan's film and the actor has given his dates from February 2021 to Go Goa Gone directors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).