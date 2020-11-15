New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS): Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday posted a romantic picture with his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared how he has been enjoying rainy winter evening post Diwali with Mira. "Just what I need on a rainy winter evening," Shahid captioned the post. In the image, Mira can be seen placing her hand on Shahid's chest as he takes selfie on his phone. "You both look so good together," a user commented. "Adorable," another one wrote. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Is Mastering the Cover Drive Shot with Early Morning Practise (Watch Video).

It seems the two have celebrated Diwali at Mira's residence in Delhi. Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor’s Classic Cover Drive Shot in This Throwback Video Is Super Impressive (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Below:

The story of Jersey is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film.

