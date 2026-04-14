Renowned choreographer and television personality Shakti Mohan has shared a candid perspective on her decision to remain single at 40, attributing her contentment to professional fulfilment and a firm stance against compromising her values. In a detailed interview, the Dance India Dance winner opened up about why she is choosing to bypass traditional societal milestones in favour of personal independence and career growth. Diwali 2024: Sisters Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and Neeti Mohan Share Vibrant Sneak Peaks of #10Things From Their Festive Celebrations (See Pics).

Shakti Mohan Opens Up on Past Betrayal

Mohan revealed a significant turning point from her past that reshaped her view of trust and partnership. After catching a long-term partner cheating, she chose to end the three-year relationship immediately, despite family pressure to forgive the transgression.

Recalling the incident, Mohan said, “I was cheated on in a relationship. I immediately broke up. My mother told me that he is a nice boy... she told me boys are like this. You accept it. But I told her that I will not accept this in my life. If boys are like this, I don’t want boys in my life.”

The experience had a lasting impact on her emotional well-being. “My mother saw me crying for months. I didn’t know the concept of cheating. If someone cheats on you, you can never forget that and then you doubt everyone,” she added.

Shakti Mohan on Societal and Family Pressure

Now in her 40s, Mohan is often questioned about her status, especially as her sisters, Neeti and Mukti Mohan, are both married. She noted that while her parents still encourage her to find a companion, she does not feel a void in her life.

“Many people ask me a lot about marriage. My father asked me yesterday only if I have found someone,” she shared. “My mother wants me to live with someone. She tells me, ‘make a boyfriend at least.’”

Despite these suggestions, Mohan remains focused on her own happiness. “I am really having fun with my work and running my studio. I don’t feel that there is something missing. If I am happy this way, then what is the problem?” she questioned.

Perspectives on Motherhood and Partnership

The choreographer also addressed the topic of motherhood, stating clearly that she does not feel the drive to have children of her own. While she shares a close bond with her nephew, she distinguishes that from a desire for parenthood.

"I am a great aunt and I am the number one person for my nephew, but I still don’t have maternal instinct. I don’t want to have children for myself," Mohan stated.

While she is not closed off to the idea of a relationship, she explained that she is not actively seeking one. “When no one is there, then why should I push myself to look in that direction?” she said, adding that she is "genuinely having fun" and is "very happy" with her current lifestyle. Sonam Kapoor Shares First Photo With Newborn Son From Hospital: Actress Expresses Gratitude After Giving Birth (View Post).

Watch Shakti Mohan’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

More About Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan rose to national fame in 2010 after winning the second season of Dance India Dance. Since then, she has transitioned into a highly successful mentor and choreographer, contributing to major Bollywood projects like Padmaavat and Shamshera. She also operates her own dance academy, Nritya Shakti, which remains a primary focus of her professional life.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Siddharth Kannan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).