Shanaya Kapoor's Recent Pictures are All Things Glamorous and Modish

Shanaya Kapoor could be the next big thing in Bollywood. Sanjay Kapoor's darling daughter already has acting genes running in her blood and she's being extra cautious with the way she'd like to present herself in the near future. The girl has already worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl and is even taking dance lessons. All she needs is a promising project to mark her entry. And going by her recent pictures, we can already predict a steady line of filmmakers offering her scripts to choose from. Shanaya Kapoor Is Fresh, Fabulous and Fantastic in a Folklore Inspired Arpita Mehta Ensemble!

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share Shanaya's new uber-glam pictures and honestly, you can see the spark in her. The star kid's new set of pictures are all we need to drive away all our midweek blues, especially the ones in this self-isolation period. The girl is best pals with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan and while the latter is on her way to becoming an established actress in B-town, Suhana still has time and Shanaya meanwhile is getting ready. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are Adorable Little Girls in This Childhood Picture and Their BFF Ananya Panday Has This to Say About It!

Check Out Shanaya Kapoor's New Pictures

Earlier when the girl was asked if she'd like to get launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, she had said, "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die." Well, hopefully, the filmmaker was able to hear her words.