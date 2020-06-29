Shanthipriya is widely known for her works in Tamil and Hindi cinemas. She is a popular actress, who made her debut in acting in the late 80s. The actress was recently in buzz after she had stated that she’d like to be a part of the controversial reality television show, Bigg Boss 14. Whether she is a participant of the new season or not that isn’t clear, but Shanthipriya has once again topped the headlines after she made a shocking revelation on what her co-star Akshay Kumar told her about her skin colour on film sets. Bigg Boss 14: Shanthipriya Approached For The Controversial Reality TV Show?

Shanthipriya had made her debut in Bollywood with the film Saugandh directed by Raj Sippy, released in 1991, in which she paired opposite Akshay Kumar. She again collaborated with the actor and director duo for the film Ikke Pe Ikka that released in 1994. In an interview with Navbharat Times, the actress shared how she was shocked and left embarrassed when Akshay cracked jokes on her skin colour in front of the entire cast and crew when they worked together for the films Saugandh and Ikke Pe Ikka. Bipasha Basu Opens Up On Colourism After HUL Decides To Drop ‘Fair’ From ‘Fair & Lovely’.

Shanthipriya was quoted as saying, “After working in Saugandh, I worked with Akshay in Ikke Pe Ikka. It was a modern character and I had to wear a short dress. I used to wear stockings with dresses. I remember how Akshay used to make fun of me. We were shooting for the climax scene and because I wore a pair of stockings, my knees were looking darker. Apart from Akshay, Pankaj Dheer, Chandani, Prithvi, Raj Sippy, spot boy, makeup man and other people were also present on the set. There were around 100 people. In front of all of them, Akshay said ‘Shantipriya has got big blood clots on her legs’. He repeated the same many times but I couldn’t understand it. I asked him about the blood clots on my legs and he said ‘look at your knees’. I was taken aback when I heard him. I was shocked and embarrassed. I didn’t know how to react and kept thinking about others. It was very uncomfortable and I kept thinking how could Akshay make such a joke in front of so many people.”

Shanthipriya On Colourism

Let past be past ..🙏🏻 Talent should be counted not skin colour,caste ,creed or looks of anyone .❤️ https://t.co/COvpkDl5aN — shanthipriya (@iamshanthipriya) June 28, 2020

Shanthipriya also revealed how Akshay Kumar never realised back then how his jokes could hurt someone and the two are in good terms even today. She also stated how Akshay helped when she was planning to make a comeback in the industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).