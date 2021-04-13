Actor Sharad Kelkar on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Tuesday shared the first look of his first solo lead film Deja Vu. Sharad posted the look on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen looking away from the camera. He sports a crew cut. "On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Presenting the first look of my film Deja Vu. Sharad Kelkar Reveals the Reason Why He Won’t Give Up Dubbing Duties.

It's the only feature film in the history of Indian cinema to have a single character in a single location, while the remaining characters will only have their voice-overs. The Direction has been done by @abhijeetwarang. His debut feature film Picasso has received a #nationalaward this year," Sharad wrote as caption. Laxmmi Bomb Actor Sharad Kelkar To Turn Narrator for Disney+ Hotstar Animated Series, the Legend of Hanuman.

Check Out Sharad Kelkar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar)

The thriller is expected to have a theatrical release later this year. Sharad garnered appreciation for his performance in films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Laxmii and Darbaan last year. The actor will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).