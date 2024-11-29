Actress Shehnaaz Gill has left the internet impressed with her stunning bhangra moves in her latest post. On Friday, the Honsla Rakh star took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself dancing to a classic Punjabi track. Shehnaaz, dressed in a simple white kurta, a yellow cropped jacket, and jeans, was seen grooving to Chandra Brar and Mix Singh’s peppy track "Medal." Shehnaaz Gill Shows Off Her Dance Moves to Badshah’s ‘Morni’ Track, Says She’s Never Too Busy for What She Loves (Watch Video).

In the video, the actress, accompanied by a group of people, showcased her energetic bhangra moves. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “aajao bhangra payiye ….. buraahhhhhhhhh.” As the beats picked up, Shehnaaz combined traditional bhangra steps with a modern twist, leaving fans cheering in the comments section.

Shehnaaz Gill Impresses Fans with Stunning Bhangra Moves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

One fan wrote, “meinu bhi bhangra karna hai apke sath,” while another commented, “Punjaban is in the house and bringing the house down with her dance. Punjabi Queen is here.” A third user added, “Wow, bhangra mode is on!” Another remarked, “Jatti da swag.”

Previously, Shehnaaz had shared a video of herself dancing to a revamped version of the classic song “Kajra Mohabbat Wala.” Filmed on the sets of her upcoming film, she captioned the post, “Dancing, acting, and a little fan moment—because reel is my meal! #KajraMohabbatWala #SetLife.”

Shehnaaz also grooved to rapper Badshah’s latest track, “Morni”, on the film’s sets, expressing that she’s never too busy for what she loves.

On the professional front, the 31-year-old actress rose to fame after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she secured third place. She has starred in several Punjabi films, including Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh.

In 2023, Gill made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film, directed by Amarjit Singh. Shehnaaz Gill Shares a Fun Dance Moment to Classic ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ and Calls It ‘Reel Is My Meal’ on Instagram (Watch Video).

On November 22, she shared a photo on Instagram, posing with the film's clapboard, captioning it, “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”

