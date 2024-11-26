Actress Shehnaaz Gill showcased her dancing skills on rapper Badshah’s latest track “Morni” on the sets of her film and said that she is never too busy for what she loves. Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she was dancing along with her team. The actress wore a red crop top paired with denims and white sneakers as she shook-a-leg on the track. Shehnaaz Gill Kickstarts Shooting For Her Punjabi Film, Poses With Clapperboard and ‘Dream Team’ (See Pics).

“When work’s got you running on full speed, but passion says, ‘Let’s do this real quick!’ Busy, but never too busy for what I love. @badboyshah,” she wrote as the caption.

Loving the dance moves, Badshah dropped a comment for Shehnaaz, which read: “Big Hug.”

Talking about the song, it has a few lines from the 1991 Rajasthani folk-inspired song “Morni Baga Ma Bole” from Bollywood movie Lamhe starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It was composed by Shiv-Hari, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Ila Arun.

Shehnaaz has just started to shoot for her Punjabi film, and called it a “new journey.

On November 22, she took to her Instagram and shared a motley picture of herself holding on to the clapboard of the film, which is directed by Amarjit Saron.

The caption read: “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”

The director of the yet-untitled film is known for making movies such as Honsla Rakh, Saunkan Saunkne, Kala Shah Kala, Jhalle, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.

Shehnaaz recently featured in the modern version of the track "Sajna Ve Sajna" from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The revamped version features Shehnaaz and Rajkummar Rao. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, who crooned the original track and Divya kumar.

Shehnaaz rose to stardom after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with the winner and late star Sidharth Shukla grabbed eyeballs. Together they were fondly called as “SidNaaz”. Shehnaaz Gill New Photoshoot Pics and Video! 'Bigg Boss' Fame Actress Sets the Internet Ablaze in Chic White Tube Dress and Striking Red Cape.

It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England.

