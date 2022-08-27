Shaandaar girl, Shibani Dandekar celebrates her birthday on August 27. Anushka Dandekar's darling sister, Shibani is a woman of many talents. She's a presenter, singer, actress, host and model. Well, that explains her tall and lean frame, right? After she was born in Pune, India, Shibani's family shifted to Australia and Africa and she spent her childhood in these countries. Post her return, she started working as a host and presenter of many events and eventually landed in Bollywood. Dandekar recently tied the knot with B-town director cum actor, Farhan Akhtar. Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Enjoy Scuba Diving In The Maldives (Watch Video).

Shibani and Farhan dated for a long period of time before they decided to settle down. There were also rumours that she was expecting her first child, however, the actress quickly denied them. Shibani and Farhan's mushy pictures on Instagram often warm our hearts and make us wonder if matches are indeed made in heaven. Their chemistry is too hot to handle and they look super adorable together. One of the most powerful couples of recent times, Shibani and Farhan continue to make us fall in love with their love story and her birthday is a good opportunity for us to reminisce some of their cute moments together. Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Share Beautiful Glimpses From Their Civil Wedding Ceremony! (View Pics).

So, on Shibani Dandekar's birthday here's giving you a quick recap of her lovely chemistry with Farhan Akhtar in pics.

They Look Great Together

Happiest in His Arms

Always Walking Hand-in-Hand

A Stylish Duo

They Complete Each Other

Happiest With Each Other

They Have Our Heart

Happy Birthday, Shibani Dandekar!

