The multi-talented Shibani Dandekar seems to be missing the time when she was a free bird and travelling. The actress and anchor who has been spending her lockdown time with beau Farhan Akhtar is quite active on social media. From fashionable pics to just videos of her cooking and baking, the babe exactly knows how to grab the attention of fans. Having said that, on Saturday, looks like Dandekar was missing her time spent at Koh Samui island in Thailand. Well, how do we know this? As the girl has shared a throwback photo from the beach and we are going green in envy. Shibani Dandekar Talks About Body Image Issues: 'I Strived for Unrealistic Goals of Perfection'.

The picture shared by Shibani sees her taking a mirror selfie while she looks tempting hot in a black and stripes patterned bikini. All in all, the pandemic time is surely making us value the happy moments we've spent back then and we bet Dandekar is surely going through that feeling. "#KohSamui this time last year! Damn how time flies and things change! #thatbrowngirl," she captioned the sexy post. Farhan Akhtar is Enjoying Home-Baked Cookies in Quarantine, Courtesy Shibani Dandekar (View Pic).

Check Out Shibani Dandekar In A Bikini Below:

Earlier in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Shibani had talked in-depth about the time when she ‘absolutely (hated)’ her body. "I hated my pimpled skin, my love handles, my overall size… It is only now that I look back and understand how incredibly strong my body was and how accepting its size as my strength would have changed my entire perception,” she had said.

“I have been very hard on myself and strived for unrealistic goals of perfection. Once I started eating right and exercising regularly, I realised that I had done everything I could possibly do and this is the body I was given…and I must embrace it,” she added. You go, girl. Incredible is the word. Stay tuned!

