On the occasion of her birthday, actor Shibani Dandekar got a tattoo of her boyfriend and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's name on her neck. Taking to Instagram Story, she posted an image flaunting her new ink. "Inked by the best," she wrote alongside the photograph. Farhan Akhtar Wishes His Lady Love Shibani Dandekar With a Sweet Message on Her 41st Birthday (View Post).

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. On February 21, 2021, the couple had taken to their respective social media platforms to celebrate three years of their togetherness. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star shared a photo, wherein he is seen kissing Shibani. Farhan Akhtar is Enjoying Home-Baked Cookies in Quarantine, Courtesy Shibani Dandekar (View Pic).

Check Out Shibani Dandekar's Instagram Story Below:

Shibani Dandekar's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"1095 @shibanidandekar happy 3," he had captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan recently announced his next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. On the other hand, Shibani was last seen in the second season of 'Four More Shots Please!'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)