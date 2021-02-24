Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra in the Maldives. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a vignette from her holiday on Instagram. Yo or Hell No? Shilpa Shetty’s Yellow Shimmery Gown By Neetu Rohra.

In the image, Shilpa wears a bathrobe with the word "Rockstar" written on the back. "Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!" the actress wrote. Kundra shared a couple of photos, too, clicked together with Shilpa, and wrote: "With the love of my life in paradise!" Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Daughter Samisha’s First Birthday by Sharing a Super Adorable Video in Which She Says ‘Mumma’ – WATCH.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post Below:

Shilpa is currently all set to return on screen this year, with "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma". Her last starring roles were in the 2007 releases, "Apne" and "Life In A Metro".

