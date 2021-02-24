Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra in the Maldives. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a vignette from her holiday on Instagram. Yo or Hell No? Shilpa Shetty’s Yellow Shimmery Gown By Neetu Rohra.
In the image, Shilpa wears a bathrobe with the word "Rockstar" written on the back. "Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!" the actress wrote. Kundra shared a couple of photos, too, clicked together with Shilpa, and wrote: "With the love of my life in paradise!" Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Daughter Samisha’s First Birthday by Sharing a Super Adorable Video in Which She Says ‘Mumma’ – WATCH.
Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post Below:
View this post on Instagram
Shilpa is currently all set to return on screen this year, with "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma". Her last starring roles were in the 2007 releases, "Apne" and "Life In A Metro".
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).