Tightening its noose around Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night arrested her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda as it probed the drug angle in the death of the Bollywood star. According to NCB officials, the duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning. SSR Case: Shweta Singh Kirti Tweets ‘Good Going NCB’ After the Agency Raids Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty’s Residence.

Earlier in the day, the NCB also carried out searches at the residences of Showik and Miranda. They also seized Showik's laptop and mobile phone. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Producers Guild Of India Slams Media For 'Gross Representation' Of Film Industry, Requests Aspirants To Not Get Misled By 'Click-Bait Journalism'.

The NCB had also told a court that Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Abdul Basit Parihar and make payments to him over Google Pay.

