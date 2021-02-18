Prachi Desai set to make her OTT debut with a murder mystery film Silence Can You Hear It (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai is all set to make her debut in the web space with the murder mystery film, Silence Can You Hear It, starring Manoj Bajpayee. "This is all too exciting for me and I feel blessed to be making my digital debut with such an incredible film. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer 'Silence' to Premiere on March 26.

My experience of filming with the extraordinary cast and crew of the film has really been a phenomenal one and I can't wait for the audience to witness the movie on their screens," Prachi said. Ekta Kapoor Reveals How 17-Year Old Prachi Desai’s Consummation Scene With Ram Kapoor Was Shot in Kasamh Se.

Silence Can You Hear It Trailer:

Check Out Prachi Desai's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRACHI DESAI (@prachidesai)

The film also features Arjun Mathur, and Sahil Vaid, and is slated to release in March 2021 on Zee5. The film tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).