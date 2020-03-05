Sir Trailer: Vivek Gomber, Tillotama Shome's 'Forbidden' Love Story Delicately Questions the Barriers Put up by Society (Watch Video)

Sir Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The first trailer of Rohena Gera's directorial, Sir, has dropped on the internet. With just the first few frames, the trailer is able to capture your attention. Vivek Gomber features a single man, a South Bombay resident, who falls in love with his maid, played by Tillotama Shome. The servant has big dreams, she wants to become a fashion designer. In the trailer, she fears being laughed at, as her master shares his romantic interests with her. Sir looks very different than what we have seen before. While it does seem like it will explore the class divides, it might just have its focus a tad bit more on the love story. Rohena Gera’s Cannes Critic Week Winner Sir to Release in India on March 20.

In the trailer of Sir, scenes unfold with the utmost serenity, despite the plot being all about the storm. Shome and Gomber's acting looks natural. In the era of OTT acting and hamming it up, this feels like a breath of fresh air. The background score is mellow. And the tagline of the film, "Is Love Enough?" sums up the whole experience of watching this trailer.

Watch The Trailer of Sir Here:

Before releasing in theatres, Sir made rounds at a few film festivals. At the 19th Annual New York Indian Film Festival, it won the award for the Best Film and Shome bagged the Best Actress award. The movie also the winner at the Critics' Week at the Cannes 2018. Sir also won the audience awards at 2019 Birmingham Indian Film Festival's inaugural BIFF Audience Award, Festival du Film de Cabourg/ France and Festival World Cinema Amsterdam / Netherlands.