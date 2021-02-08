Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a monochrome picture on Monday where she raises her beauty quotient. In the Instagram image, the actress basks in the sun. The actress captioned the photo in Hindi: "Chaon (shade)." Sonakshi Sinha Supports Rihanna’s Tweet On Farmer Protests; Shares A Message On What An Oppressor Wants

Sonakshi is an avid user of social media and keeps her fans entertained with her regular dose of video and picture updates. The actress is currently gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sonakshi Sinha Is a Sight to Behold in This Stunning White Ensemble (See Pic)

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. It is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).