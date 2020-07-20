Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja had recently flown back to London amid coronavirus pandemic. The couple was in Mumbai to spend time with the former’s family. The actress has been sharing a few images on social media and giving a glimpse of her life in London. If you see her Instagram stories, you’ll notice that Sonam has been working outdoors for her exercise routine. Seeing her post, a Twitterati shared a screenshot of the same on the micro-blogging site and accused the Bollywood actress of breaking quarantine laws. Sonam Kapoor and Hubby Anand Ahuja Fly Off to London Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

A Twitter user named Asjad Nazir shared a post against Sonam Kapoor and also Mouni Roy that read, “Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police.” Tagging the officials of the United Kingdom, he shared another tweet that read, “@MattHancock @metpoliceuk @SadiqKhan Do strict quarantine laws not apply to celebrities visiting London from #Covid19 hotspots? Indian stars happily flouting UK laws & setting bad example by sharing on social media.” Sonam Kapoor Sheds Light on Importance of Physical Health and Appearance in Today’s Time.

@MattHancock @metpoliceuk @SadiqKhan Do strict quarantine laws not apply to celebrities visiting London from #Covid19 hotspots? Indian stars happily flouting UK laws & setting bad example by sharing on social media. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) July 19, 2020

Responding to Asjad Nazir, another Twitterati commented saying, “Chill Bhai. Sonam is quarantining...she’s working around her house. Maybe see her insta story from today where she clearly says both her and Anand are working from home.” To this Sonam Kapoor responded saying, “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore”

I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

There are several celebs who have become subject to online trolls and abuses. In fact, may celebs have even raised voice against such trolls and signed the petition using the hashtag #IndianAgainstAbuse and urged social media giants to take all the necessary actions.

