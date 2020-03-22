Sonam Kapoor Shares a Video Of a Girl Imitating Her Accent, Says Sister Rhea Does It Better!

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instgram)

It is quarantine time for everyone across the globe, thanks to COVID-19 outbreak. Most of them are finding their audience on social media itself. From singing songs to sharing pictures and videos, netizens are living their digitally. Now, amid this, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a video where someone is mimicking her 'accent.' Sarcastically or what, but Sonam appreciated her video and even said that Rhea does it better!

In the video, we see a girl named Saloni Gaur mimicking Sonam as to how she would behave in the quarantine period. She also took a dig at the actress regarding Kanika Kapoor's coronavirus controversy. For the unversed, Sonam defended the bollywood singer who allegedly hid her travel history, partied and later on was tested positive for coronavirus. Sonam wrote, "This is tooo hilarious.. please watch her page for some quarantine respite! I think @RheaKapoor imitates my accent much better!." Check out the tweet below.

Sonam's Tweet:

This is tooo hilarious.. please watch her page for some quarantine respite! I think @RheaKapoor imitates my accent much better! https://t.co/NdBF6ADfOW — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 22, 2020

Earlier, she was also defended herself and said that she has been self isolating since the outbreak took a serious turn. In one her tweets, she wrote, "I am not reckless ma’am I have been self isolating since I’ve arrived and speaking about awareness about the disease. I think finger pointing is easy when your family or you aren’t in the same position. Empathy and sensitivity is the need of the hour. I know you agree." Well, looks like Sonam is right now making the most of quarantine period by being positive and cheerful.