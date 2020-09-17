Social media access has made every Tom Dick and Harry too entitled to post whatever comes to their head, irrespective of its necessity. Like this American blogger who DMed Sonam and called her all sorts of things. Apart from labeling her 'a pure product of nepotism' and more, the blogger also called her husband Anand Ahuja the 'Ugliest'. That could be enough to rile up anyone and you would be tempted to use choicest expletives but Sonam showed extreme resilience. She showed the blogger her rightful place without being derogatory. The reply was nothing but savage! Soon enough the blogger in question posted on her Insta story that her account was hacked. Sonam Kapoor Says She Wants to Be Jaya Bachchan When She ‘Grows Up’; Actress Shares Law Maker’s Rajya Sabha Speech

Sonam writes how she is aware this is the person's way of getting more followers for herself. The actress hopes that she succeeded in her plan. Sonam even tagged the blogger in her response so that she gets what she wanted with this message.

The blogger posted on her Insta story how she would never spread hate messages especially to a woman.

Getting trolled on social media is not something new that Sonam has to go through every other day. Just because she is vocal about her thoughts and opinions, she has often been pulled up. We aren't saying she always makes sense. She doesn't but dragging her pointlessly into such messages shows how low the person has stooped to. We seriously hope the account got hacked reason was legit.

