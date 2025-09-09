Mumbai, September 9: Singer Sonu Nigam, whose iconic song "Bijuria" was recently remixed for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” shared that he did not know that Bijuria "would stand the test of time". He dropped a couple of throwback photos from the recording of the song on his official Instagram account.

Nigam wrote: "26 years back while making Bijuria, we didn't know the song would stand the test of time and how..! Shouting, whistling, blabbering stuff that had back stories only we knew about, laughing, imitating, learning and above all making long lasting music and what all."

Sonu Nigam Shares Throwback Photos of 'Bijuria' Recording

Showing his appreciation for his team behind creating the memorable track, the singer added, "My dear Ravi bhai, Tarun bhai and Late Ajay bhai, we did all this with such positivity and innocence. Thank you God for such a beautiful journey. Enjoy #bijuria yet again."

Reacting to the post, Varun penned in the comment section: "Most amazing thing to see today 26 years back I was 12 years old and this song really really made me want to be an actor," along with a clapping hand emoji.On Sunday, Varun revealed that he has found a new dance partner in his furry baby, Joey.

Varun was seen grooving with his furry friend on the “Bijuria” track from “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. The goofy clip showed him enjoying some masti time with Joey, ditching his original dance partner for the song, Janhvi Kapoor. Apologizing to his 'Bawaal' co-star, Varun shared the caption: "Found the best dance partner...Sorry @janhvikapoor." Nigam claimed that "Bijuria" is one of those songs that has lived many lives.

“When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal . Revisiting it now decades later, feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version.", the singer stated.

