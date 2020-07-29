It was recently reported that veteran film and television actor Anupam Shyam has been battling a kidney infection in the ICU at a Goregaon hospital and that his family has been seeking financial help for his treatment amid this situation. It has been a difficult time for the actor's family and in order to help them, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) had appealed to people to come forward and donate. Luckily, one person who has been the knight in shining armour for many amid this pandemic, Sonu Sood has now responded saying he's in touch with the actor's family. Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam In ICU, Manoj Bajpayee Offers Help.

The actor confirmed the news by sharing CINTAA's tweet asking for help. Sharing the same, he wrote, "In touch with them." This news is certain to let everyone who has been worried about Anupam Shyam's health breathe a sigh of relief. The actor who has been a known face in the Television, as well as the Film industry, reportedly collapsed during dialysis on Monday, he was shifted to the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. Shyam has been known for his roles in the famed TV serial, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya , Thakur Sajjan Singh and also films like Nayak: The Real Hero, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,.

Check Out Sonu Sood's Tweet Here:

In touch with them🙏 https://t.co/yedW7S7erW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood has managed to become one of the most-loved and respected Bollywood personalities amid this pandemic thanks to his tireless work to help those in need, from migrant workers to stranded students. The actor has been setting a fine example of showing how people in power positions can be pillars of strength for the needy.

