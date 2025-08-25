Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has once again shared a leaf from his travel diaries. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen sitting next to an elderly lady in front of a huge gate of an old structure. ‘There Is a Lot of Power in Blessings’: Sonu Sood Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Daal Roti, Announces Old-Age Home for 500 Seniors in a Heartwarming Gesture.

Sonu Sood Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu Sood Praises Elderly Woman’s Marathi Bhajan

In the video, the actor can be seen speaking to the elderly lady as she sings bhajan in Marathi language ahead of the arrival of Lord Ganpati. He wrote in the caption in Hindi, “Everyone has talent. Someone's hide, Someone gets printed. Amma, you are amazing. Ganapati Bappa Morya”.

Sonu Sood Promotes Local Talent and Businesses Across India

The actor often travels to different corners of the country, and interacts with the locals on camera. He also appeals to his followers to support local businesses to help strengthen the local economy, and help the local business owners gain a higher reach through his social media. The actor is known for helping the downtrodden, and underprivileged. He emerged as a beacon of hope during the Covid-19 crisis in India, as he used his social capital and star power to arrange oxygen cylinders, and help the people stuck in big cities reach their homes during the lockdown. ‘My Forever Safe Space’: Sonu Sood Extends Wishes to His Sisters Monika and Malvika on Raksha Bandhan 2025.

Sonu Sood Shares Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes for Sisters

Earlier, the actor wished his sisters, whom he lovingly called his “forever safe space” on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He said that the bond will always be my strongest thread. Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared two pictures featuring him with his sisters Monika and Malvika. Alongside the image, he wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan, Monika and Malvika! From pulling each other’s legs to pulling each other out of trouble, from sharing chocolates to sharing secrets, our childhood has been full of memories that still make me smile”. “You both have been my partners-in-crime, my biggest cheerleaders, and my forever safe place. Today, I just want to say how blessed I am to have you as my sisters. No matter where life takes us, this bond will always be my strongest thread. Love you both more than words can ever say”, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).