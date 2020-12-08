Sonu Sood emerged as everyone's messiah this lockdown as the actor has been continuously working towards helping anyone in need. From providing people with food, travel facilities to helping people with medical aid, money, there is nothing that this man hasn't done yet for other people. But even when you think that Sonu Sood cannot surprise you further, he manages to do something and wins our hearts. With everything that has been happening, Sonu Sood has now decided to mortgage his properties to raise more funds to help the people in need. Sonu Sood on 'New Mission': After Facilitating Return of Migrants, Actor to Help Repatriate Indian Students From Georgia.

According to several media reports, Sonu Sood has mortgaged 8 of his properties in Juhu to raise a whopping amount of Rs. 10 crores. Sonu Sood and wife Sonali owned two shops on the ground floor and six flats in Shiv Sagar CGHS, near AB Road near Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. He has used these properties to raise the money. The flats constitute one unit each on six different floors of the building and a sum of Rs 5 lakh was paid in order to raise the loan.

The report further revealed that the agreement of the mortgage was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24. These premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and they would also continue to receive a monthly rental as well. They will only have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan. Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Son Aaditya at Matoshree Hours After Saamna Attack.

Sonu Sood has done some much for the needy that summing it might become a difficult task. He helped many migrants get home by arranging buses and trains for them. He had backed a chartered flight operated by AirAsia India to help fly over 170 migrant workers as well. He had also made special arrangements of a flight for 167 migrant workers stuck in Kerala and helped them reach home safely.

The actor also donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline healthcare personnel and has been continuously looking out for people who make requests on Twitter. The actor has been bestowed with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his amazing efforts.

