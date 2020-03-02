Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar Teams Up With Singham and Simmba To Save The City (Watch Video)

Stills from the Sooryavanshi Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's outing, Sooryavanshi has been ruling social media lately! The director added Akki to his action cop film universe along with Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The trio is all set to rock the silver screen with their power-packed performances but before that here is the long-awaited trailer! As usual, it is very much every Rohit Shetty film would be. Cars, whistle-worthy dialogues and starry presence.

In the trailer, we see that the 'warrior' of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism squad, Sooryavanshi is set to prevent an attack on the city. However, he alone cannot fulfil this task. Hence, enter, Singham and Simmba. Katrina Kaif is seen in an emotional avatar, and at a certain point, she even slaps Sooryavanshi while arguing over a kid. As we said above, the video also has the trademark car-blow-up scenes that Rohit Shetty has practically in every film. The trailer falls more on the action side with less of Akshay-Katrina moments. So, those who were rooting for the pair might have to wait for the songs to release.

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:

It will be for the first time that we see three top stars of Bollywood collab for a mega cop film. Both Singham and Simmba had shown noteworthy box office performance. Therefore, it won't be surprising if the makers manage to create the same magic at the ticket windows.

Also, the film marks a lovely reunion of Akshay and Katrina. The pair has worked in six films earlier and their chemistry has always been lauded by their admirers. Through the trailer, we can see that roping them opposite each other is probably the best idea! One thing for sure, the film is sure going to pull the loyal 'RS' audience in large numbers to the theatres in the first week itself! How did you find the trailer? Do let us know in the comments section below.