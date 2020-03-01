Sooryavanshi: Is Rani Mukerji Making A Cameo Appearance In Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer?

Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram, IANS)

Sooryavanshi is one of the most-awaited films of this year, slated to release on March 24. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is helmed by Rohit Shetty. We already know that the film is going to be an action-packed drama. Akshay is essaying the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. And Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn would also be making an extended cameo appearance. The duo would be reprising their roles of Simmba and Singham, respectively, from the franchise's previous films. But as per the latest updates, Rani Mukerji would also be a part of this film and playing a key role. Akshay Kumar Shares a Glimpse of Sooryavanshi Trailer, and It Looks Like An Action-Packed Saga! (Watch Video).

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rohit Shetty has roped in a tough, female cop in Sooryavanshi, and it is none other than Mardaani’s Shivani Shivaji Roy, which was played by Rani Mukerji. However, there have been no official reports about it yet. But it would definitely be a treat to watch Rani along with Ranveer, Ajay, Akshay and Katrina in the movie. Let’s keep our fingers crossed! Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Teaser of Salman Khan’s Film to Release with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi?

On March 2, the makers of Sooryavanshi would be releasing the film’s trailer. It is said to be a 4-minute long action-packed trailer and it would reportedly feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as well. Sooryavanshi is all set to be released on March 24!