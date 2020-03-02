Sooryavanshi Trailer: It's Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi Vs Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham For Netizens! (Read Tweets)

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi's trailer is much awaited by the fans. The film is even more special for the Shetty fans as he is bringing together his three on-screen cops; Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and of course Akshay's ATS Veer Sooryavanshi. As the trailer dropped, that happened what was most expected! The fans are already pitting Singham and Sooryavanshi against each other! Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Dashing Entry to Ranveer's Simmba and Ajay's Singham Reunion, Here Are 6 Best Moments.

It is a given thing that this particular installment is the first film dedicated to Akshay's new character. While we have already seen the cop avatars of Ajay and Ranveer, it will be a first for the ATS officer role of Akshay. But then, Singham being the first-ever mighty cop from the Rohit Shetty universe, the fans are probably finding the comparison inevitable. Here is what the fans feel about the presence of both the stars in the same film.

Singham's The Best Part?

This Singham Fan Got No Chill

Akshay bilkul suit nhi kar raha. lttu sa bhi nhi also Katrina shud now take voluntary retirement frm her acting career (worst actress in d history) Pakau trailer. 4.15 mins of boredom. Ranveer was ok. ONLY good thing was Ajay's entry with dat bomb #Singham bgm💥#Sooryavanshi — Chirag (@iamchiragshah97) March 2, 2020

Singham > Sooryavanshi

#sooryavanshi ke trailer me singham #AjayDevgn ne Jeet liya Dil. Ajay took over Akshay im a film pic.twitter.com/4o6mEg5Dtx — ashish pandey (@ashispandey1693) March 2, 2020

Special Shoutout for Bajirao Singham

'Honest Opinion' Says

Only and Only

Its One Sided & it's One Men Show - #Singham only — Vikash Ojha (@vikashkojha) March 2, 2020

Singham 3 Awaited Already

thank you very very much singham sir ,i watched the trailer only for you . whole trailer is one side and your mass entry other side. simmba became blockbuster because of yours cameo .now sooryavanshi is lucky . now i can't wait your own movie singham 3.#Singham ❤❤❤ — Ankush Meena (@AnkushM38399986) March 2, 2020

Speaking of the trailer, it is very much the typical Rohit Shetty flick with lots of action scenes, comedy filled dialogues and cars-on-fire sequences. Also, we see Katrina in a strong role, probably playing Sooryavanshi's wife and also a mother. The trailer also has a subtle message where they speak about the comparison of their 'entry.' But we guess, fans failed to capture it! What do you think of this comparison? Do let us know in the comments section!