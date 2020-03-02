Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Dashing Entry to Ranveer's Simmba and Ajay's Singham Reunion, Here Are 6 Best Moments 

Sooryavanshi Trailer best moments (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has finally been released. The film is Rohit Shetty's third instalment from the cop universe that first took off with Ajay Devgn's Singham and later Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Sooryavanshi not only introduces us to Akshay's deadly cop but also has him team up with Devgn and Singh for a fierce climax. The 4-minute trailer is enough to give you an idea as to what we can expect from the film and it seems like a perfect treat for Shetty fans. Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar Teams Up With Singham and Simmba To Save The City (Watch Video).

While the main plot of the film revolves around a possible terrorist attack in Mumbai, it is the job of Akshay's resourceful cop to save the city. Katrina Kaif plays the actor's wife in the film and has some intense moments in the trailer. Overall, it looks like the film has all the elements to become a full-on masala entertainer with action, punchlines and of course some amazing chemistry between Akshay and Katrina. After watching the amazing trailer, a few moments stood out for us, here's looking at them.

Akshay Kumar's Dashing Entry as the ATS 'Yoddha'!

Fans have waited long for a collab between Akshay and Rohit Shetty and with Sooryavanshi, as this dream comes true, Shetty promises to give Akki's fans a treat with an incredible entry shot as alights a helicopter.

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Bike Chase-Helicopter Sequence

In one of the awesome action sequences that makes it to the trailer, Akshay Kumar is seen in an amazing chase on a red bike and we see a red car flying above Akshay's head in a classic Rohit Shetty style sequence. Later we also see Akshay hopping onto to helicopter whilst getting off from his bike. Looks like this will be one of the many brilliant action scenes in the film.

Sooryavanshi Action Scene (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jackie Shroff's Antagonist Saying 'Ab Main Hindustan Ki Kismat Palat Doonga'

Jackie Shroff will be seen essaying the role of an Islamist group leader who vows to change India's fate as he plans another deadly attack on Mumbai post 26/11. The intensity that Shroff brings to this role looks impressive and we bet he will turn out to be a stunner in the film.

Jackie Shroff in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Katrina Kaif Slapping Akshay Kumar

One of the most intense moments in the trailer is between Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. The former is seen slapping Akshay Kumar in a scene where she questions him about his duty coming first, even ahead of his child's safety. Katrina's raw emotions are sure to leave you shocked and we are going to watch out for this one in the film. Sooryavanshi: Is Rani Mukerji Making A Cameo Appearance In Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer?

Ranveer Singh's Simmba Gets a Whistle -worthy Entry:

Ranveer Singh is as always his enthusiastic self in his first glimpse in the trailer. His screen presence gives the trailer a big boost.

Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singham, Sooryavanshi and Simmba Unite:

There are two scenes where we see the trio from Rohit Shetty's copverse unite. In one of the scenes, Singh is seen cracking a joke about Akshay and Ajay's characters over making a big entrance. In another scene, we see them walking off powerfully and Katrina can also be seen along with them.

Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We are sure the trailer of Sooryavanshi has got you all excited for the film. Social media is already buzzing with praises for the film and looks like this one is going to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. The film is all set to release on March 24, 2020.