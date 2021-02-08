Sophie Choudry, the very famous British singer who has successfully established her base in Bollywood celebrates her birthday today. Known for her amazing vocals and gorgeous looks, Sophie is a rather popular name in the tinsel town circles. From Manish Malhotra to Karan Johar, the lady shares a great rapport with all the B-town biggies and she's often a permanent member in all the party guest lists. The singer has registered some great pop songs under her name and her ardent followers like keeping a tab on it. Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Fashion Outings That We Just Can't Get Over!

From Le Le Mera Dil to Hungama Ho Gaya, it's time we name five of her best pop songs to listen to on her big birthday. Have a look...

Le Le Mera Dil

Aap Jaisa Koi

Hungama Ho Gaya

Manjave

Baby Love

Besides her singing skills, the singer also makes headlines for her insanely hot pics. Sophie had earlier turned entrepreneur when she had launched her own brand of herbal tea. She's certainly a jack of all and master of all too. We hope the year ahead brings in tons of love and success for the singer and that she has a blast on her special day. Happy Birthday, Sophie!

