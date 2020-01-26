Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Film Sees Rapid Rise, Mints Rs 23.47 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D is right now on the minds of the youth, thanks to the subject itself! Remo D'Souza is back with his team who were seen in ABCD and ABCD 2 in this dance drama. The film received mild response from the critics. However, the dance sequences in the film were lauded. However, by now we know that the reviews and the box office collections are like chalk and cheese! Given to that, this film is seeing a substantial growth at the box office on day 2 itself. The movie has by far collected Rs 23.47 crore. Street Dancer 3D Review: 13 WTF Moments in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Dance Film (SPOILER ALERT).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed the same through his recent tweet saying, "#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz." Check out the tweet below.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2

#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's Panga received a tremendous positive response by the critics. Fans those who opted to watch this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial also are posting praises on the social media. However, the box office collections are crawling at the snail's speed. With positive word of mouth, the second day collections were pretty decent but it needs to catch up pace. When it comes to Street Dancer 3D, the film is also seeing substantial amounts of hilarious digs through memes and jokes. However, all said and done, the heavy promotion of the film by the makers has worked in their favour. Sunday might see more money in their kitty.