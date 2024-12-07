Renowned Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra due to health issues. According to reports, the 79-year-old was rushed to the ICU department on Saturday (December 7) after experiencing respiratory issues. Other reports suggest that he was admitted after complaining of speech difficulty and memory loss. However, a spokesperson of the cinema icon told HT City that he is doing fine and was just admitted for a routine check-up. IFFI 2024: Kavita Krishnamurthy Reminisces About ‘Taal’ and Her Musical Journey With Subhash Ghai at Festival Screening.

Subhash Ghai Hospitalised Due to Health Concerns

Veteran filmmaker #SubhashGhai was rushed to #LilavatiHospital today in #Mumbai due to health issues. However, his spokesperson has informed us that everything is okay, “We would like to confirm that Mr Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up" pic.twitter.com/agnAxevuWB — HT City (@htcity) December 7, 2024

