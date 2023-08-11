Suniel Shetty has been in the movies for decades now. Starting with a true-blue actioner like Balwan, Shetty was only second to Akshay Kumar when it came to the league of extraordinary action heroes of the 90s. There's something likable about this who despite not adhering to the lopsided conventions of heroes in the 90s. He still has a loyal fan base and an envious one at that. But one thing that separates him from the rest is, the actor has an envious repository of dance tracks. Athiya Shetty, Father Suniel Shetty Cheer For KL Rahul During RR vs LSG Clash in IPL 2022.

They may not have crisp signature steps that stay with you but Suniel Shetty dance numbers are some of the biggest hits of the 90s. Here're five of them.

Jhanjhariya - Krishna

Hai hukku - Gopi Kishan

Sheher ki ladki - Rakshak

Kya ada kya jalwe - Shastra

Hello Hello bolke - Aakrosh

You may have observed that these songs don't necessarily have great choreography or one stellar signature move but they were chartbusters. Guess that's the magic of Suniel Shetty

