Bollywood's original Baby Doll, Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday today. Be it acting, dancing, hosting, or even slaying it the fashion department... the actress has always scored 10/10. However, there's another side to Sunny which not many are aware of. We are talking about she being a doting mother to her three kids (Nisha, Asher, and Noah). Trust us, handling children is no easy task and the actress does it with so much ease. And so on the occasion of her birthday, we list down some of the best Sunny Leone moments with her cuties. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: A Versatile Style Capsule of Her Chic, Glamorous and Ethno-Cool Moments From Homegrown Labels!

The best part about Sunny's life is that it's an open book. Right from celebrating Holi with her tiny tots, posting some seductive pics alongside her hubby Daniel Weber to also flaunting that she has the best family in the world, her Instagram is fun just like her. Here, are some Sunny and her kids' photos that are so pure. Sunny Leone Reveals How She is Keeping Her Kids Safe from the Pandemic in Their ‘Home Away From Home’ (View Insta Post).

Sunny Celebrating Her Little Ones Birthday!

Sunny Leone With Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just Like Mommy... Wanna Explore Always!

Sunny Leone With Kids (Photo Credits Instagram)

HOLI Hai!

Sunny Leone With Kids (Photo Credits Instagram)

The Warmth's In The Smiles!

Sunny Leone With Kids (Photo Credits Instagram)

Mom and Daughter at Work.... ssshhhhhh!!!!

Sunny Leone With Kids (Photo Credits Instagram)

Sunny Also Knows That Safety's First Amid The Pandemic!

Sunny Leone With Kids (Photo Credits Instagram)

It's A Goodnight From The Fam!

Sunny Leone With Kids (Photo Credits Instagram)

That's it, guys! These are some of the best doting mom moments of the actress with her family. For the unaware, Sunny had adopted Nisha in 2017 while later in 2018, the boys were born via surrogacy. LatestLY wishes Sunny Leone a very Happy Birthday. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).