Sunny Leone is one of the most genuine actors we know. She has often talked about her personal life and shared instances that proved that she is a very grounded person. The actress was spotted taking a rickshaw ride in Mumbai recently and the video of the same is winning the internet. Sunny ditched her luxurious car ride and enjoyed the Mumbai streets the local way. MTV Splitsvilla X3: Auditions of Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha’s Reality Show to Go Virtual for the First Time.

In the video, Sunny is seen getting down an auto-rickshaw. Her face is covered with a cloth as the actress stepped out in a casual avatar. She was seen wearing grey pants and a white top and posed for the cameras as she stepped down from the rickshaw. Sunny even tagged the ride as "Best mode of transportation ever!!" Sunny was quite happy to see the paps as she waved and said hi to them as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sunny Leone's comment

Sunny Leone's comment (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans gushed over the fact that she is so humble. One user went on to say, "he's soooo humble and amazing... I love this woman sooo freaking much. Another user wrote, "Wow.. this is a really sweet gesture by her." This time around Sunny made sure she wore a normal mask when stepping out. Earlier, she was lashed out on for wearing a transparent mask. Sunny Leone Glitters In A Little Silver Number But Her Background Dancers Have All Out Attention, Here's Why.

Workwise, Sunny returned to Mumbai after spending six long months in LA with her family. She indulged in some photoshoots and is now gearing up for MTV Splitsvilla X3. The digital auditions have been going on since December 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).